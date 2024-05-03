Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Sam Miller, our scheduled comedy headliner, will not be able to perform as originally planned.

In place of Sam, we are thrilled to announce that Dewa Dorje and Derek Sheen—two former beloved comedy Geniuses—have been added to the lineup. These two incredibly funny humans are sure to bring you some laughs along with our other Geniuses!

We apologize for this last-minute changeup and appreciate your understanding and support. We can't wait to see you all tomorrow for an incredible show!

