On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great. We're going to post interviews with the champs all week long—say hello to Zahnae Aquino!

Describe your comedy in five words.

Bodacious, bombastic, beautiful, buoyant, and humorous.

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

I finished eating the bowl of granola that I had started prior to getting the notification. After that, I realized I was still hungry and went up to get a banana. Once I was satiated, I said thank you to Emmett Montgomery for helping me get to this point in my comedy career.

You founded the Fun & Flirty comedy dating game. You’ve helped a lot of people hook up! Hopefully, that’s resulted in some good karma, but do you have a funny bad date story?

One time on a date I asked a guy who his celebrity crush was and he said Anna from Frozen (FYI not a celebrity). He also made me pay for everything and give him a ride to QFC afterward.

What’s a good joke or icebreaker people should tuck away for a first date if things start getting awkward?

Ask them who their celebrity crush is. Just kidding. Ask them: “If you could choose any movie where all of the characters would be replaced by muppets except ONE, which movie would it be?”

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

Laughs Comedy Club, Here-After, or the Clock-Out Lounge every other Wednesday.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.