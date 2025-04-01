On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great. We're going to post interviews with the champs all week long. Today, say hello to Ricci Armani!

Describe your comedy in five words.

Fun, Sassy, Honest, Good Universal

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

I was very excited, but honestly, the first thing I did was get right back to work. I wish I had a better story about this, but unfortunately, I am constantly working, whether that's at my part-time day job or working on my show or working on my own personal stand-up. I am constantly working, haha.

Caroline Rhea was a recent guest on your comedy show My Straight Friends. She is so great! Please tell me you have a good Caroline Rhea story.

Caroline was such a treat. She was so nice and so sweet and very giving of her time. We played a game with her onstage similar to Taboo, and she had to get me to say Sabrina the Teenage Witch. All the hints that were given to me sounded like the TV show Charmed, so that's what I said. She stormed off the stage when I said that instead of Sabrina. It was hilarious to see and I felt so dumb afterwards.

Speaking of My Straight Friends, you host the show once a month with Joe Dombrowski in both LA and Seattle. I gotta ask: Which city has a better audience?

I suppose that's subjective. I would say both cities now have their cult following, and I couldn't be more thankful for them. Both cities are full of fans who love the show and love what we put out.

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

My favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now, honestly, would be through Don't Tell Comedy. They are a nationwide chain of popup comedy shows, and it's really my favorite place to perform and watch. I get to see the best of Seattle, and I get to see random larger names come through as well. Though there is no wrong answer here. All of the clubs and venues in the area are pretty great, depending on the lineup.



