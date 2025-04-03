On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great.

We're posting interviews with the champs all week long, and this morning, say hello to Cliff Barnes! Cliff has been performing up and down the West Coast and Western Canada for more than 40 years, and he's racked up a hell of a following. In fact, several PacNW comedy colleagues refer to him as "royalty" and "iconic."

Describe your comedy in five words.

Still relevant many years later?

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

Drank a beer, smoked a doobie, and thought, “What an honor…”

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Were you immediately hooked?

My first time doing comedy was a major rush because it turned out successful. It was for a room full of bikers at a bar on Aurora. And hell yeah, I was hooked.

I read that your daughter, Felisha Barnes, is also a comedian! Does having another comedian in the family make for some healthy competition?

My daughter is amazing!!! She has a fine arts degree in theater, and she is a great comedian, host, actress, and my baby girl.

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

My favorite place to do comedy is Laughs Comedy Club, in the U-district. Also, my favorite open mic is the Local 907 in Renton.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.