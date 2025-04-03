On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great.

We're posting interviews with the champs all week long, and now it's time to hear from Genevieve Ferrari! She co-hosts the podcast Oops! All Franchises, and yes, that is her real name. In fact, watch the clip below to see how she feels about that.

Describe your comedy in five words.

Very, very, very, very sensual. Just kidding! I don’t know, chaotic & weird? Technically that last sentence is 5 words because I used an ampersand.

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

I've always considered myself "the people’s champion,” if you will, so I sort of stared off in the distance and whispered, “Finally.”

I love the concept of your podcast, Oops! All Franchises—you set out to find the best sequel ever made. That’s a question a lot of people have passionate feelings about! What is your least popular sequel take so far?

Thank you! It's been an absolute, torturous slog, but I get to yap about movies with my amazing co-hosts Robert Bojorquez, Sloane Smith, and Brian Toews, and that makes it all worth it.

The wonderful thing about watching so many horrible sequels is that it completely warps how you perceive and enjoy movies. I feel like I don’t judge a film by its plot, pacing, or cinematography anymore: I'm all about vibes now, baby! There is nothing more offensive to me than a boring sequel, so if it's weird, bring it on.

My hot take is that Alien: Resurrection absolutely fuckin’ rips. The people may disagree (its first search suggestion on Google is "Why is Alien 4 so bad"), but they are wrong, and I am right. It's directed by Amelie's Jean Pierre Jeunet, and he really brings a whimsical and kinda horny vibe to the party. Highlights include some very weird erotic tension between Sigourney Weaver and the Alien, some very weird erotic tension between Sigourney Weaver and Winona Rider, and a human-xenomorph hybrid with incredibly kind eyes. It also features the greatest practical effect in the entire franchise! Anyway, I laughed my ass off during the whole thing and then cried a little bit when (SPOILERS) the freaky little Alien/human baby got sucked out of a hole in the ship. Is it good? No! But it made me feel alive!

Another movie-related question, if that’s okay: Do you have a favorite movie-watching snack?

I love Good and Plenty, a personal favorite of mine and also of everyone who survived the Great Depression. Apparently, they are one of the oldest candies in the US, which is why they taste like something an old-timey pharmacist would prescribe you alongside a pack of cigarettes and a Coca-Cola made with real cocaine!

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

Good luck getting me to answer that truthfully: I want all the clubs and bookers to like me!

If I'm being sincere, though, Club Comedy and Here-After are where I feel most at home onstage, and you can see some really amazing local and touring comedians performing at both places.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.