On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great.

This morning, please say hello to Phil Burton, whose first attempt at stand-up was all about his love for Drake. Don't worry, he's Team Kendrick now.

Describe your comedy in five words.

Casual, contemporary, smart, seeking validation.

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

I slept in, checked my email, and said, “Oh damn! I knew it was only a matter of time before I would be recognized for my undisputable talent, skill, and determination.” Then, my dog pressed her wet nose against my face because we were late for her breakfast.

Sorry for stalking you on Instagram, but oh my goodness, your dog is so cute. Do you have a favorite funny story about her? (Mine about my dog involves one of those snack boxes from around the world, trying to read Egyptian candy wrappers to the dog poison hotline, and an emergency trip to the vet—he’s fine.)

Yup! Her name is Olive, and she is a two-year-old black lab. Sometimes, my parents dog-sit, and my dad loves to take hot tubs. So one day, he’s mid-tub, Olive rounds the corner, runs up the stairs because it’s an above-ground tub, and jumps in. My dad said she was really surprised by the temperature and hopped right back out.

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Were you immediately hooked?

Yes and yes. I first tried standup when I was a sophomore in college. It was open mic night at a campus coffee shop, and I probably followed someone who did a cover of the Lumineers' “Stubborn Love” and another who wrote a poem about growing up. I told a joke about seeing Drake in concert at Bumbershoot (early 2010s) and feeling left out because he was only focusing on the women in the audience. He brought a girl onstage, and I wished it was me. I was jealous and bummed. So I went home and listened to more Drake.

Now I have to ask the obvious follow-up question, though: Who’s side are you on in Drake v. Kendrick Lamar?

Ten-something years out from the concert: 1,000% Kendrick.

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

Don’t Tell Comedy does secret shows all over the city, and they always sell out. I’ve performed on rooftops, in art studios, salons, and even a coworking space (not WeWork). Phil Burton, Champion of Comedy, performing at a salon near you.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.