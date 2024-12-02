Birthday Cake

Lowrider Baking Company

I would never typically choose to eat a sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles (I am more of a salted chocolate chip cookie type of girl) but Lowrider’s Birthday Cake cookie has me questioning my identity. The rainbow-speckled sugar cookie—which is about the size and thickness of a hockey puck—doesn’t taste like the saccharine Funfetti monstrosity at a child’s birthday party. Rather it’s rich, buttery, and doughy, with a hint of almond extract. If you grew up eating Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookies, consider Lowrider’s Birthday Cake flavor an upscale version. The cookies themselves are also pretty enough to stick a birthday candle in and make a wish. I wish for more cookies.

I emphasize the Birthday Cake cookie because it’s the one I can’t stop thinking about—even with four different types of Thanksgiving pie leftover in my refrigerator. However, their signature flavors, which also include Brown Butter Triple Chocolate Chip, Salted Toffee Pecan, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, and Lemon Crinkle, do not disappoint, all offering a perfect blend of nostalgic comfort and richly developed flavors.

