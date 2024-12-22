Spumoni Cookies

LANIBAKES Recipe

If I’ve learned anything from writing about cookies all month, it’s that a good cookie is comprised of equal parts nostalgia and innovation. LANIBAKES spumoni cookie is a perfect balance.

I didn’t happen upon the spumoni cookie on accident. While chatting with my coworkers about the underrated pairing of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio, I had a vision of my ideal treat: a buttery chocolate chip cookie with jammy cherries and salty roasted pistachios. Because I am not a recipe developer, I waded through several pages of Google until I found a recipe that matched my reverie. LANIBAKES had a sweet that fit the brief and is as beautiful as its colorful ice cream counterpart. And, the literal cherry on top—the recipe calls for pressing a full cherry (stem and all) into the top of the cookie once it’s fresh out of the oven.

With a cherry on top. AUDREY VANN

I made these cookies exactly as the recipe is written, except I added half a teaspoon of almond extract. Not only does the floral almond flavor pair well with the cherries, but it also amps up the “pistachio” flavor that’s found in green artificial pistachio-flavored sweets (think: Jell-O pudding). I also opted for a darker, richer cocktail cherry in place of the neon-red variety. Trader Joe's pitted Amarena cherries added the perfect amount of chewy, syrupy sweetness that I prefer to the soggy marachinos.

Ready or not, the spumoni resurgence is coming. While I am not a fan of gendered micro aesthetics, I must admit that Spumoni Girl Spring has a nice ring to it. It might just be the natural evolution of Mob Boss Wife and Tomato Girl. Think: vintage pastel colors, Sophia Loren-style glam, and gaudy decor a la the Old Spaghetti Factory and Buppo Di Beppos.



Spu-meow-ni! AUDREY VANN

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪