Eva Walker is a writer, a KEXP DJ, one-half of the rock duo the Black Tones, and mom to her baby girl, Hendrix. She also co-wrote the book The Sound of Seattle: 101 Songs That Shaped a City, which was released in 2024. Every month for The Stranger she writes a letter to Hendrix to share wisdom learned from her experiences—and her mistakes.

Dear Hendrix,

My dear Hendrix, you will likely have your mother’s rebel gene. And let me tell you, it’s not something to hide from, but it is something to sharpen.

To learn how to do that, I want to tell you about a woman named Jo.

Jo has known your grandmother for more than 35 years, so she’s been in my life since I was young. Jo is one of those people who’s seen it all. She’s tough and she knows how to handle herself in a pinch. She’s often got a smile on her face. She’s one of the most honest and straightforward people I know. It’s one of my favorite qualities about her.

Jo started doing my hair when I was a teenager. And one day, when I was 15, we started talking about cannabis. I’m not sure how it came up. We talked about damn near everything during my Saturday hair appointments. That’s the beauty of Jo. She knows hair and she knows life. At this point in mine, I hadn’t yet tried pot—or any drugs, for that matter. And I was aware of the stigma it had—especially with adults Jo’s age. By then, though, I had watched the 1936 anti-dope propaganda film, Reefer Madness. (You should watch it too, sometime. It’s hilarious!) That movie has made way more people want to try cannabis than not. Me included.

That day, Jo said to me something I’ll never forget. Something so important that I want to pass it down to you here. She said, “Baby, don’t do drugs.” But she wasn’t finished with her worldly advice. What she added so poignantly was, “But if you’re going to try weed… don’t do it with losers.”

Bingo was his name-o! That was some of the deepest shit I’ve ever heard. But what IS a loser? It’s not someone exclusive to any race, gender, class, background or anything like that. Losers come in all forms. If you only remember one thing I ever tell you, remember this: Losers wear suits. Losers wear boots. Some losers even read Dr. Suess. They’re everywhere. It’s one of those things where your gut just tells you. You know one when you see one. (If you need help, just ask me, I’ve seen plenty!) And they’re to be avoided when you’re doing anything special, from drugs to sex to going out to your favorite restaurant.

Jo’s point was that people are curious, but curiosity can be dangerous. So if you indulge yours then it’s important to be around others worthy of your time and attention. People who have self-respect, goals, intellect, and something to lose. Your father and I want you to appreciate yourself and to always remember this.

Speaking of losers, the infamous crook Richard Nixon declared a whole war on drugs on June 17, 1971. That was 18 years to the day before I was born. A whole person came of age between that declaration and when I popped out of the womb. So to have another adult tell me pot wasn't the worst thing in the world—but what was worse was doing it with losers, Hendrix, that was some life-changing shit. So, did I eventually try weed? Duh. I was 17 when I first smoked pot (I refuse to type out all the letters in marijuana, which might be a side-effect of using marijuana). I first smoked at a party in high school, which is where you’ll likely be offered something, too. Or it could be college, or a bathroom stall or outside a bar or at a friend’s house. Weed is everywhere. (Note: make sure whatever weed you might try is store-bought and not wrapped in foil.)

The first time I smoked, I went up to a guy at a party who had a glass pipe. He carefully showed me how to use it. He was kind and wasn’t shady or gross. He passed the test! The only painful part was the cough. Hendrix, you will never forget the pain of your first weed cough after a big hit. Unfortunately, people rarely warn you about that part. Your throat will want to call the fire department.

It turns out, though, that I still needed to sharpen my Inner Jo. While the boy with the pipe was no loser, the party was full of them. And after that first-ever hit, the fun house party turned quickly and strangely into a robbery. Your Uncle Cedric was with me as men with guns started demanding possessions. Thankfully, he whisked me out the backdoor like a superhero. That led to a class field trip to a lineup at the police station. Ugh. See, I wasn’t smart that day.

My advice to you is this: WWJD? What would Jo do? There is no drug more important than spending time with good people, people you love. There’s no drug worth risking a stranger’s actions. There is no drug worth risking something important to you. No drug worth getting caught up in a damn robbery. And there’s DEFINITELY no drug worth your life. In the end, you don’t need drugs—weed, included. And like any parent, I’d prefer it if you didn’t do them. But like a person living in the real world, I know you may consider cannabis at some point. So remember: WWJD. Don’t smoke weed…with losers.