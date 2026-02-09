This week, we wrapped up Season 18’s Rate-A-Queen talent show. Some queens showed that savvy strategy can outweigh a mid performance, but others *cough* Jane Don’t *cough* proved that reality TV shenanigans will never eclipse star quality. Let’s get into it.

The End of Glam

Ciara Myst, the lovable oddball from Indy, took center stage after being rated in the lowest position by her fellow queens last week. Her fate depended on the second round of Rate-A-Queen, as she would have to lip-sync against the lowest rated queen this week to save herself from elimination.

In the werkroom, Ciara, Vita, Darlene, Juicy, Nini, and Mia put their heads together to strategize for Rate-A-Queen before the second round of talent performances. Ciara thought she’d be able to out-perform Discord in a lip-sync battle, so she quietly asked her Team Glam sisters to rate Discord in the bottom regardless of how well Discord did in the talent show.

It didn’t take Juicy and Vita long to spill this tea to their buddy Discord, who wasn’t shaken by the challenge (though, we got a great cutaway of her pretending to be a Britney Spears superfan to out-psych Ciara). Ultimately, Discord’s punk rock performance was solid enough to keep her safe this week. Her glittering, bloody CEO runway look didn’t impress the judges, but its anticapitalist edge struck the right chord for me. Discord Mangione, anyone?

During a walkthrough, Michelle Visage called out Kenya for fumbling her lyrics during her lip-sync against Briar in Episode Four. “Drag queens’ number one job is to lip-sync, and to know their words,” Visage warned as she pointed a long red nail at Kenya. “Learn your lyrics.”

Kenya was shook, and sure enough, she missed several many more words while lip-syncing to her own song during her talent performance. However, Kenya’s alliance with the Miami girls paid off, and she was rated safe.

Myki Meeks of Orlando (aka Arya Stark who grows up to be BenDeLaCreme) learned that being everyone’s friend but nobody’s best friend is the silent killer during Rate-A-Queen. Her Bride of Frankenstein striptease number was a hit. We’ve seen burlesque many times on Drag Race, but bejeweled entrails? Gore-geous.

Unfortunately, this is Rate-A-Queen, and Myki’s relationships were not strong enough to support her talent. She was rated last, falling into the bottom two alongside Ciara. RIP Glam Alliance, you really had no chance.

The Dion Dynasty

Athena “The Godmother” Dion protested against strategy-based play this week, claiming the rating should be based purely on performance. Either this was a ploy or she needs her memory checked, because she spent most of last week making arrangements for her drag family Juicy and Mia to receive top placements in Rate-A-Queen.

For her runway and performance, Athena leaned heavily into her Greek heritage. Her surreal evil-eye (mati) themed dress was a perfect blend of camp, glamour, and culture. As for the talent show, her Greek-themed variety act was solid but not show-stopping. The word “quaint” came to mind.

But Rate-A-Queen is not about who has the best talent performance: it’s about leveraging relationships. Athena’s strategy of stacking votes in her favor by putting her Miami sisters on the judging panel during her performance was a brilliant move, and she was rated in the top two for Episode Six.

Jane Don’t vs. the (Allegedly) Illiterate Floridians

Jane Don’t may not have had a drag family to back her up in voting this week, but she didn’t need it.

The most effective drag artists are master historians, remixing references that transport the audience out of reality. On Drag Race, RuPaul has often said that drag queens need to be pop culture experts and rewards queens who know their shit, even when the references are relatively obscure. Seattle’s Jinkx Monsoon was a great example of this, introducing an entire generation to Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale during Season 5’s Snatch Game.

By Episode Six, Jane has proven she has a Ph.D. in Gay Culture. She described her exquisitely feathered chartreuse runway piece as “Galliano for Dior, refracted into this very musketeer 17th-century French moment,” which is queer word salad for “a really fucking cool look.” Even Michelle Visage, who famously hates the color green, had nothing negative to say about Jane’s runway.

Jane knew that her cabaret act inspired by Bette Midler would immediately read for the judges, because this bitch does her homework. She was less confident that the other queens would understand the reference, especially since half of them are allegedly illiterate Floridians.

If the other queens didn’t pick up the Bette Midler, it didn’t matter. Jane’s act was a winning blend of risqué humor, saloon girl style, and loads of confidence. She was voted into the top alongside Athena during the Rate-A-Queen deliberations. On Drag Race, it really doesn’t get much better than lyrics like “No train of thought, but a nice caboose.”

“We’re lip-syncing a punk song and she’s dressed as Donald Duck”

At the end of Episode Six, Jane and Athena, our top two, faced off for the win to “Jerkin” by Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers (vocalist Amy Taylor was the guest judge). Jane figured she’d have an easy win. “We’re lip-syncing a punk song and she’s dressed as Donald Duck,” referring to Athena’s glitzy Greek granny-core talent look. However, Athena turned it out, cementing Dion supremacy for a second week in a row. Her win was well-deserved given how well she played the social game of Rate-A-Queen. (And still, Jane’s been in the top for every episode so far. The only thing keeping Jane from winning Season 18 at this point is a Rate-A-Queen finale.) The real winner of this lip-sync, though, was Nini Coco’s neon-Teletubbie-meets-infinity-labia runway look. Seeing her bobbing back and forth beyond Jane and Athena was sending me.

The aforementioned labia. MTV

As much as we love Discord and Kenya, they were saved by the Rate-A-Queen rules this week. A shocked Myki Meeks was declared the bottom queen, and she lip-synced against Ciara to Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”.

The lip-sync concluded, but before RuPaul could pass judgement, she turned to Michelle Visage and said quietly, “This song was Season 4. Jiggly did it.”

“Bless her,” Michelle replied.

(Quick herstory lesson: After competing on Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars, fan favorite Jiggly Caliente became a judge on Drag Race Philippines and also had featured roles on Broad City and Pose. She tragically passed away in 2025 due to complications from sepsis after an emergency surgery. I couldn’t help but think of Briar Blush, who had just been hospitalized for sepsis after filming Season 18.)

My reverie was broken by RuPaul announcing Myki as the winner of the lip-sync.This came as no surprise—the only reason why Myki was in the bottom this week was because of Rate-A-Queen shenanigans. Ciara Myst was asked to sashay away.

Next week, the queens are tasked with creating political ads (!) plus, the cast get the Rate-A-Queen receipts. It’ll be like the producers throwing a ham hock to a pack of starving wolves. Let the drama roll!