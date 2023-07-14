Candidate Survivor 2023 was the hottest one yet! Somewhat literally. As Hannah wrote in her recap, more than a dozen Seattle City Council candidates from across town swallowed their stage fright and showed hundreds of audience members their special talents, their lip-syncing skills, and their ability to answer complex policy questions with a mouth full of spicy vegan wings.

But I understand that Tuesday was busy. There was some kind of baseball game happening. It was a school night. Some of us still had Stranger Election Control Board endorsements to write. There was a lot going on.

So, for all of those who wanted to come out but couldn't swing it, here's the full show on video. Enjoy!

Thanks again to The Washington Bus for running the show and working like hell to get out the youth vote.