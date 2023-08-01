📌

Good evening and happy Election Day, Seattle!!!

If you are reading this before 8 pm and you have not voted, stop what you're doing, read this, and act accordingly.

For everyone else: Welcome to the party.

Once again and as ever, we here at The Stranger have dispatched our trusty, tenacious, and charmingly stoned Stranger Election Control Board to election night parties all across town. We'll be shaking down candidates, judging snack tables, getting trapped in conversations with parents, dodging political operatives, and reporting back on every last festivity we can possibly find so that YOU don't miss a beat.

Oh yeah, and at 8:15 pm we will all FINALLY learn the answers to several burning mysteries:

Will Seattle City Council incumbents survive, and what will be left of them?

Will primary voters favor candidates who want to solve problems with evidence-based solutions or those who want to solve problems with vibes?

Will Teresa Mosqueda and Jorge Barón be on track to become the first Latina/o King County Council members?

Does Seattle still care about seniors, veterans, and poor people?

Do voters want a functional school board or nah?

And finally, perhaps most importantly, will two-term Port Commissioner Fred Felleman retain his title against less-than-qualified candidates????

STRAP IN AND KEEP YOUR EYES GLUED TO SLOG.

ANDREW LEWIS ALREADY BREAKING PROMISES

6:49 PM

The offending Manny’s. COURTESY OF ANDREW "FREAKIN'" LEWIS

As he popped between neighborhood block parties in West Queen Ann, District 7 Council Member Andrew “Freakin’” Lewis vowed to stick to in-district brews only for the evening. He’d just sipped a Holy Mountain sour called Sacrament, a high-ABV brew that comes in a champagne-style bottle. (He hopes the festive vessel portends a first-place finish tonight, contra the wish-casting going on in right-wing medialand.)

BUT THEN, delayed block party plans caused him to duck into Targy’s Tavern, where he ordered a quick pint of Manny’s, a District 1 brew, breaking his D7 beer pledge. Tsk tsk. (Though honestly, the ubiquity of Manny’s may ultimately render it district-neutral. We’ll leave it for the commenters to decide.)

As he walked and we talked of all the doors he’s knocked and all the pavement he’s pounded in the run-up to the primary, four people recognized him on the street and told him they’d voted for him. Not a bad sign.

DAN STRAUSS IS WORKING TOWARD A BREAKFAST

6:37 PM

We don’t know why his bagel is all wet. COURTESY OF DAN STRAUSS

District 6 City Council Member Dan Strauss had just polished off a mighty bagel with lox, cream cheese, capers, and onions when we called to chat about his pre-drop plans. When asked if the 5 o’clock bagel counted as a late lunch or early dinner, he said it was “hard to tell,” given he’d only had a couple eggs for breakfast. The SECB was SHOCKED to hear a noncommittal answer coming from one of the council’s swing voters.

Ontological questions about meals aside, Strauss said he felt “good and excited” to see the election results tonight, though he acknowledged that King County Elections expects low voter turnout. He declined to estimate his election night vote share but did remind the SECB that he won the 2019 primary with 34% of the vote and ended up winning the general with 55%.

As he awaits these returns, he planned to stop by a couple neighborhood block parties before ending up at his election night watch party at Reuben’s Barrel House, where he will likely toss back a Three Ryes Men, a brew he suggests “consuming in small portions.”

OLGA SAGAN’S MINI MUSIC FESTIVAL AT THE SHOWBOX

6:26 PM

District 7 candidate Olga Sagan's Showbox stage is ready to rock. STRANGER ELECTION CONTROL BOARD

Olga Sagan’s election night party is less about rubbing elbows with the who’s who of Seattle politics and more about having fun. She’s basically throwing a mini music festival at the Showbox, complete with enough piroshkis to feed a small army. Her sister said she’s looking forward to the election party even more than her own birthday.

An event coordinator came into Sagan’s dressing room (very famous, we know) and asked her if she wanted a rock band on the set list to tone it down. The coordinator joked they could play “Kumbaya” if that better suited the event. Sagan waved her hand and said they should play as loud as they want. History would suggest incumbent Andrew Lewis and Seattle Times endorsed challenger Bob Kettle survive the primary over her. But if she’s going out, Sagan said she wants to go out with a bang. If it ends tonight, Sagan said she’s grateful for the experience— especially the reel she made with The Stranger (“It was so funny! [The commenters] just don’t get my humor!”)

EN ROUTE TO THE MONASTERY

5:45 PM

District 5 candidate ChrisTiana ObeySumner and Barkley on a little pre-drop walk. Courtesy of the Campaign

We caught up with ChrisTiana ObeySumner, The Stranger’s pick for the crowded race in north Seattle’s District 5, on their return home from a Fred Meyer. In addition to walking their dog, Barkley, “who is running for Doggie Delegate of D5,” they brought home a little picture frame, some water, some grapes, and a pack of Camel Crush Silvers “which I feel bad about,” they said with a laugh over the phone.

ObeySumner picked up the habit in 2021 and tried to quit last week, but running in a stacked race troubled that effort. For the record, they crush their Camel early, which sounds like some kind of omen.

Rather than host the standard election night party, ObeySumner plans to attend a tara ritual at a nearby Buddhist monastery. “It’s a ritual practice to remove obstacles and grant courage and wisdom,” they said, perfect for election night. In the meantime, they’ll watch YouTube videos (they like nerd stuff about black holes), destress with games on their phone (Animal Restaurant and Revenge of the Queen), listen to some pump-up jams (chiefly Muse’s “Get up and Fight”), and probably burn one.