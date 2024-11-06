Sure, the national election provided a cure-all for the will to live. But let’s not throw the whole bottle out with the booze. In Seattle, King County, and Washington State, we turned a deeper shade of blue last night. And there are a few things worth cheering about. Here are our six takeaways from the night as you numb the existential dread with your breakfast whiskey.

A Stranger Victory

Okay, because who doesn't need a dose of levity to start off this morning. Once again, The Stranger’s anointed candidates claimed victory last night, at least locally. Like we said in the primary, we acknowledge that we had some overlap with lesser endorsement boards, such as the Seattle Times Editorial Board, in the race for Governor and Attorney General. However, we only endorsed the same person in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race because the Times had to come to our side on Chris Reykdal after Reykdal trounced the Time’s first choice in the primary. Our candidate for the 43rd Legislative District Shaun Scott also beat the Time’s choice in the primary, and yet the Times refused to see the light and endorsed Andrea Suarez, who Scott walloped. Current election results show him receiving 68% of the vote compared to Suarez’s 31%. Our candidates also swept in the race for Lands Commissioner, the open seat in the 5th Legislative District, and the citywide Seattle City Council seat. Also, we rightly endorsed a “no” vote on the Initiative to eliminate WA Cares, which created a public long-term care option.

Our endorsement has never carried more heft and girth. We promise to protect you from the loathsome choices of the Seattle Times Editorial Board in perpetuity.

Washington voters rejected the right

Donald Trump won last night. We’re concerned about the growth of right-wing populism in this country and what will happen as Trump rebuilds the federal government in his image with his cadre of idiots: JD Vance, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and his dumbass sons. So it’s heartening that Washington elected Democrats who will fight that version of the federal government and that voters heartily rejected the right-wing in this election.

In the 43rd District, “Democrat” Andrea Suarez suffered a colossal and deserved loss. The Executive Director of We Heart Seattle, who zealously aligns herself with far-right proponents of treatment-first homelessness policy, ran a stupid campaign that played to the basest, most reactionary fears of Seattleites. Even more concerning than her ideology was her sheer ignorance of how policy even works. The fiercely progressive Shaun Scott earned 67 percent of the vote in the first ballot drop because he was a strong candidate with popular policies that appealed to a broad coalition of progressive voters in a renter-heavy district. Also likely to face sweet defeat is Trump-backed Joe Kent, who currently trails Democratic congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

The statewide races for Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General were not blowouts like the Suarez-Scott race, but the MAGA-y candidates David Olson and Pete Serrano are lagging far behind Superintendent Chris Reykdal and Nick Brown. Olson ran on proudly opposing DEI and "critical race theory" as a school board member and encouraged voters to join Moms for Liberty, an extremist group. Serrano is all about undermining gun safety laws and wouldn't commit to enforcing our shield law for people seeking abortions and gender-affirming healthcare, which will be a very big fucking deal now.

State Executives Ready to Tangle With Trump

With President Donald Trump primed to retake the Oval Office, Washingtonians can at least take comfort in the fact that we elected two of the best people to defend Washington’s laws in our future Governor, Bob Ferguson and future Attorney General, Nick Brown. Ferguson, who as of election night led the race with 56% of the vote compared to former US Representative Dave Reichert’s 43%, took the stage Tuesday night to thank his supporters before acknowledging the grim outlook facing the nation in its presidential election. Ferguson declared that if Trump once again became commander-in-chief, no other statewide candidate in the nation would be more “prepared to defend your freedoms against that administration than I am.” During Trump’s last term, Ferguson sued the administration 82 times, challenging policies on issues such as access to contraception, 3-D printed guns, and most notably Trump’s initial travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim nations. Right alongside Ferguson working on the response to Trump’s travel ban was Brown, who ended election night with 56% of the vote compared to Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano’s 43%. At the time of the travel ban, Brown worked as general counsel to Governor Jay Inslee and worked closely on that issue with Ferguson’s office. He also promised in his campaign to defend the state’s shield law. Together, Ferguson and Brown seem to be the perfect dynamic duo to fight any policy that a Trump presidency could bring to Washington state.

Washingtonians Love A Tax

With the projected defeat of three out of four of the proposed ballot initiatives, Washington voters sent a clear message to millionaire hedge fund manager Brian Heywood: We love taxes, especially on the rich. Washington voters seem likely to reject I-2109, I-2117, and I-2124, all of which would have cut taxes. I-2109, which early results showed 63% of people voted “No” on, would have eliminated the state’s capital gains tax. I-2117, which 61% of people voted “No” on as of election night, would have ended the Climate Commitment Act–a cap-and-trade program that effectively acts as a tax on companies exceeding the emissions cap. Finally, I-2124, which 55% of people rejected, would have eliminated the WA Cares program, a tax that helps people pay for long-term care.

Heywood billed these initiatives as “Vote yes, pay less,” and Washington voters took one look at how voting “Yes” would cut funding to schools, cut money for transportation and clean water, and end a program that could help them and their families in a health emergency, and they said, “No.”

In fact, the only bill they did vote “Yes” on had no clear fiscal impact, I-2066, which sought to make it easier and more affordable for people in the state to switch from gas to electric power. On election night, I-2066 still remained tight, with 51% of people voting “Yes,” and 48% voting “No”. It’s easier to scare Washington voters into voting against a bill based on unfounded fears of being forced to give up their gas stoves than it is to convince them that cutting taxes benefits them.

So THIS is Why Even-Year Elections are the One Thing Sara Nelson Hates More Than Progressives

Council President Sara Nelson argued against moving local elections to even years and it's clear why — under a more representative democracy, her pearl-clutching ideology would lose every single time. Typically, Seattle elects its City Council members, Mayor, and City Attorney in odd years, which tend to have much lower turnout than even-year elections. This year, because Council Member Teresa Mosqueda ditched her citywide position early, Seattle got to vote for a council member in a presidential year, the highest turnout opportunity of them all.

In a more representative sample of voters, Seattle picked a progressive, Alexis Mercedes Rinck, over conservative Tanya Woo. This marks a strong rebuke of the policies of the current conservative council, headed by Council President Sara Nelson. The current council won their seats in 2023, when about 46% of voters cast a ballot for their district seats. In all seats but one, a race between progressive Council Member Tammy Morales and Woo, the conservative contender prevailed.

This year, more than 56% of registered Seattle voters cast a ballot and the progressive candidate, Rinck, scored 57.3% on night one. Her support will likely increase as late ballots come in. But even if her results froze, she garnered more votes than all the council winners of 2023 combined. She’s also a few thousand ahead of where Nelson finished in 2021. So maybe the NextDoor types hold the “majority” of seats, but Rinck holds the majority in representation.

Capitol Hill is Still a Communist Hellhole

And we wouldn’t have it any other way. After Council Member Kshama Sawant decided to give up her long-held City Council office, political commentators began lamenting (or mostly celebrating) the end of socialism in Seattle. No clear successor emerged from the barrage of milquetoast candidates who ran in the District 3 race in 2023. Instead, the city’s most progressive district elected Joy Hollingsworth, a centrist who attempted to permanently enshrine a subminimum wage for restaurant workers. Politicos forgot the neighborhood’s lefty sensibilities so quickly, 43rd LD candidate Andrea Saurez tried to smear her opponent, Shaun Scott, by calling him a communist. As it turns out, the LD that contains Sawant’s old stomping grounds doesn’t consider “communist” an insult. Scott, a candidate endorsed by both Democrat and lefty organizations, won his seat in a landslide – almost 68% to Saurez’s 32%. So basically, if you're a Capitol Hill communist (bonus points if you have a funky colored mullet), you might have a chance at beating Hollingsworth if you run a truly leftwing campaign. Or maybe these results give Hollingsworth a little wake-up call. An image of Hollingsworth at a Saurez campaign event floated around Twitter a few months ago. If your preferred candidate, who shares your constituency, loses dramatically, you should probably take note and adjust accordingly, i.e., stop attacking workers' rights.