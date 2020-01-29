The Horrors of Online Dating, the Science of Heartbreak, and the Mystery of Gas Station Sex Pills Welcome to The Stranger's 2020 Love Issue

As Valentine's Day approaches, the staff of The Stranger has been reading an avalanche of submissions for our online-dating horror story essay contest. Rude men, drunk men, and bank-robbing men all feature prominently among the finalists, but the winning story, by Jessi Miles, might be the weirdest first date we've ever heard of.

"Finally that awful date has paid off," Miles joked when we contacted her about winning the cash prize. Read her short essay, as well as those by several other runners-up, here.

