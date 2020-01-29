The Widespread, Willful Ignorance of We Believe in Dinosaurs

If you've never heard of young-earth creationists, We Believe in Dinosaurs offers a sound introduction as it documents their building of an enormous, $120 million "life-size" Noah's Ark in rural Kentucky to prove that the Bible is scientifically and historically accurate. These are folks who reject evolution, think that the Earth and its lifeforms were created by god 6,000 years ago, and look at the story of Noah as factual and the flood as the reason we have all these dino fossils all over the world. They even have their own fundamentalist "scientists" who lecture on the topic. As one actual scientist put it, "They might have degrees in science, but they are not scientists."

It also offers views of the struggling townsfolk who hope that the Ark's tourism will help their economic situation (it doesn't), the geologist and pro-science activist who seems to be the only person in his field fighting it (and whose reporting of the Ark's discriminatory hiring practices has limited success), a former creationist who is still a Christian but had his mind changed by the facts of science and proof of the age of the universe, and even a Baptist pastor who believes in evolution.

Shot over four years, from blueprints to opening day of Ark Encounter, to the aftermath a year later, We Believe in Dinosaurs tells a story of the relationship between science and religion, and religion and politics, and also reveals a disturbingly widespread form of willful ignorance in the U.S.: 38 percent of Americans believe in creationism, and 1 million people have visited the Ark Encounter annually since it opened in 2016.