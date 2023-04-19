From the creative minds who brought you Mudede's Book Nook, here comes Mudede at the Movies, a new series in which Charles Mudede talks up some of the films he's most excited to see at one of his favorite theaters in town, the Beacon.

Today's installment is about Funky Forest, a Japanese film from 2005. "The whole film is off the register, off the rails, mind-bending."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stranger 🗞 (@thestrangerseattle)

Stay tuned for more episodes in the coming days! (And normalize wearing your pajamas to the theater!)

Funky Forest screens at the Beacon Fri April 28, 4405 Rainier Ave S, 7 pm, $12.50.

Follow The Stranger on Instagram to catch more installments of Mudede at the Movies!