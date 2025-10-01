Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Through Oct 11

Rejoice: The world’s premier indie erotic film fest is back with a new batch of 22 sexy shorts, each under 5 minutes and unlike anything you’ve seen before. This season’s lineup includes lusty vampires, a cyberpunk bounty hunter on the prowl, a goddess come to life, a slutty slumber party, and a demon tube sock terrorizing a horny otter, just to name a few. Plus, each screening will be hosted by a fabulous local drag queen: Betty Wetter at On the Boards, Bobbi Jo Blessings at the Lumber Yard Bar, and Miss Texas 1988 at Quality Flea Center. (Various locations, various times, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

LINDA LINDA LINDA

Oct 5–9

BFFs Kei, Kyoko, and Nozomi plan to play the final high school concert together when their lead singer unexpectedly quits the band. In a pinch, the girls recruit the first person they see—Korean exchange student Son, who is not fluent in Japanese. Together, the band hustles to learn three songs in three days to wow their peers. Described by the Beacon Cinema as an “effervescent, tenderhearted snapshot of youth,” the 2005 gem captures the unrestrained joy that happens when friends jam. (The soundtrack, by the way, was composed by the Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha.) Don’t miss this 20th-anniversary screening with a snazzy new 4K restoration. (Beacon Cinema, various times) AUDREY VANN

Oct 16–23

Sure, it’s no Sundance, Cannes, or Venice Film Festival, but SIFF’S DocFest is a pretty big deal. In the last five years alone, the festival has screened Academy Award nominees like 2022’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and 2021’s Flee, as well as premiered heavy hitters like The Sanctity of Space. This year’s programming is possibly the best yet, with highlights like Sun Ra: Do the Impossible (about the dearly departed Afro-futurist jazz icon), A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint (following the life of the Broadway star and drag royal), and Steal This Story, Please! (about Democracy Now! journalist Amy Goodman). (SIFF Cinema Uptown, various times) AUDREY VANN

More

Airplane! Unreleased Director’s Cut Screening and Q&A Oct 3, Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

20th Tasveer Film Festival & Market Oct 8–12, Tasveer Film Center, various times

Seattle Latino Film Festival Oct 10–18, various locations, various times

‘Ghost Almanac’ with a Live Score by Montopolis Oct 12, Here-After, 7:30 pm, 21+

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser Oct 22–23, Northwest Film Forum, 7 pm

Mandy (2018) Oct 23, Beacon Cinema, 7:30 pm

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958–1989 Oct 25–Nov 2, Northwest Film Forum, various times

Early Warnings

Happyend Nov 9–21, Northwest Film Forum, various times

Didn’t Do It For Love Nov 10–11, Beacon Cinema, various times

The Last Dive Nov 14–23, Northwest Film Forum, various times

Cinema Dissection: Double Indemnity Nov 22, Northwest Film Forum, 10 am

SIFF Movie Club: The Night of the Hunter (70th Anniversary) Dec 3, SIFF Cinema Uptown, 6 pm

Derek Jarman’s Blue Dec 4, Northwest Film Forum, 7 pm

Cinema Dissection: Pan’s Labyrinth Dec 13, SIFF Film Center, 10 am