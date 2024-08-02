It's hot. Too hot for pizza or nachos or burgers. So for our next food week we partnered with a bunch of local bars to bring you Slushie Week! It's seven days of boozy, frozen offerings designed to help you keep your cool this summer, and, best of all, they're just $8 a pop!

Just a few examples to whet that whistle: Massive on Capitol Hill is serving MASSIVE Brat, a Charli XCX-inspired bright green concoction loaded with "all the clear spirits," Midori, and a citron foam; Rich Rich on Lower Queen Anne has another pop star-inspired drink with Call Your Girlfriend, a mix of aquavit, apricot, Aperol, lemon, cucumber and orgeat; and Teku Tavern in Belltown is coming in hot cold with the Hazy Strawberry Slushie, a hard cider slushie featuring Tieton's Hazy Strawberry Cider and strawberry puree. They promise it is "bright and refreshing with a lot of strawberry flavor."

Don't drink? Don't worry! Both the MASSIVE Brat and the Mangoneada Slushie at Plaza Garibaldi can be made non-alcoholic.

And that's just the tip of the slushberg! Find the full list of participants here. And don't forget to be nice to the bartenders and tip well. Their jobs are demanding enough without having to put up with assholes who are extra cranky from the heat.