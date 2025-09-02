Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

A Conversation with Dan Pelosi: Let’s Party

Sept 9

Self-described “Italian meatball” and “gay male Pinterest mom” Dan Pelosi, aka GrossyPelosi, has attracted hordes of fans on social media with his cheerful, funny take on hospitality and comfort food. He’s now following up his New York Times–bestselling debut cookbook, Let’s Eat with his new cookbook, Let’s Party, which contains celebration-worthy recipes for everything from raisin-walnut-baked French toast to lamb chops with tangy apricot sauce. You’ll also learn how to replicate his annual holiday cookie party and glean bits of Italian American slang from his dad. Dan will drop by SIFF Uptown for a conversation with his husband, Gus Heagerty, plus a Q&A and signing. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 7–8:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Author Talk + Demo with Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji: ‘Heartland Masala’

Sept 16

Midwestern mother and son Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji are a powerhouse culinary duo: Chef, teacher, and retired physician Jyoti has led cooking classes in her Kansas City kitchen for the last 15 years, while Auyon is a musician, writer, and culinary historian. Their new cookbook, Heartland Masala, features 99 of Jyoti’s most tried-and-true recipes, such as dal makhani and vindaloo, paired with thoughtful essays from Auyon and playful illustrations from artist Olivier Kugler. Jyoti and Auyon will bring their unique brand of gastronomic synergy to Book Larder for a cooking demo, author talk, Q&A, and book signing. (Book Larder, 6:30–8 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Aran Goyoaga in Conversation with J. Kenji López-Alt: ‘The Art of Gluten-Free Bread’

Sept 23

Local author, photographer, recipe developer, food stylist, and three-time James Beard Award finalist Aran Goyoaga has earned scores of fans from all over the world for her gorgeous images of food and simple, elegant cooking. Her latest book, The Art of Gluten-Free Bread, delves into the fundamentals of creating luxurious loaves sans wheat, just in time for peak baking season. Transform your home kitchen into a cozy boulangerie with three alternative-grain-based sourdough starters and recipes for olive pesto pull-apart bread, buttery brioche, naan, challah, and panettone. Goyoaga will visit Fremont Abbey for a talk with local author and chef J. Kenji López-Alt, a Q&A, and a book signing. (Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 7–8:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

C-ID Night Market

Sept 27

Chinatown-International District’s free annual festival has been around for nearly 20 years and takes its cues from China’s open-air night markets, which provide a place to stroll, shop, socialize, and snack on street food. Upwards of 25,000 visitors of all ages flock to the historic Chinatown gate in the International District to enjoy the festivities. This year, the lineup will include over 90 vendors: some hawking food and handmade arts and crafts, others representing local businesses and nonprofits. Plus, don’t miss lion dances, taiko (Japanese drum) performances, K-pop dances, martial arts demonstrations, yo-yoing, and more. (Chinatown-International District, 1–9 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

More

Ballard Farmers Market Every Sunday, Ballard Ave, 9 am–noon, free

Capitol Hill Farmers Market Every Tuesday through Sept 30, E Denny Way and Nagle Pl, 3–7 pm, free

West Seattle Farmers Market Every Sunday, Alaska Junction, 10 am–2 pm, free

Fremont Sunday Market Every Sunday, Evanston Ave N and N 34th St, 10 am–4 pm, free

Cider Summit Sept 12–13, South Lake Union Discovery Center, various times, 21+

Bite of PhinneyWood Sept 14, various locations, 1 pm, all ages

Author Talk: John Birdsall, What Is Queer Food? Sept 17, Book Larder, 6:30 pm

Author Talk: Miyoko Schinner, The Vegan Creamery Sept 18, Book Larder, 6:30 pm

Northwest Tea Festival Sept 27–28, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

Early Warnings

21st Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Oct 3–4, Elysian Brewing Company, 4 pm, 21+

Leavenworth Oktoberfest Oct 3–18, Leavenworth, WA

Samin Nosrat Oct 14, Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm

Seattle Coffee Festival Oct 25, Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 9 am