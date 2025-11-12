Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food.

Michael W. Twitty with Kristi Brown

Nov 7

Acclaimed culinary historian, speaker, educator, and independent scholar Michael W. Twitty has dedicated his life’s work to studying African American food and folk culture. His 2017 nonfiction book, The Cooking Gene, which delves deep into the African American culinary history of the South, received two James Beard Awards for literary writing and book of the year. He writes, “Our cuisine, with its grits and black-eyed peas, crab cakes, red rice, and endless variations on the staple foods of the region, casts a spell that, if you’re lucky, gets passed down with snapping string beans at the table and chewing cane on the back porch.” His new cookbook, Recipes From the American South, acquaints readers with that rich tradition in the best way possible, via hands-on recipes for dishes like chicken and dumplings, hummingbird cake, and chorizo dirty rice. Twitty will be joined by Communion chef Kristi Brown for a conversation about the book and the roots of Southern cuisine. (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30–9 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Oyster New Year

Nov 8

The apotheosis of the Pacific Northwest’s unofficial regional pastime—slurping oysters—is the eco-friendly Oyster New Year at Elliott’s Oyster House. The all-out briny bash features more than 25 varieties of bivalves served to order by over 40 expert shuckers at a 150-foot oyster bar, plus a selection of over 40 drinks, DJ tunes, a photo booth, raffle drawings, educational shucking demos, and a shucking competition. Be a little superficial and cast your vote for the People’s Choice “Most Beautiful Oyster,” and don’t miss the oyster luge, in which a shucked oyster glides down a frozen ice-sculpture slide, and into your mouth. This year, to celebrate the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, 50 golden oyster shells will be hidden around the venue and the lucky finders can redeem them for prizes. All proceeds benefit Puget Sound Restoration Fund’s efforts to preserve marine ecosystems. (Elliott’s Oyster House, 5:30–9 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Seattle Eats Live with Tan Vinh, Rachel Belle, and J. Kenji López-Alt

Nov 10

Seattle Times food critic Tanh Vinh’s podcast Seattle Eats is dedicated to sharing “the area’s hottest restaurants, road-side food stalls, and everywhere in between, to find the best meals in the city and to meet the people who make them sing.” For this special live edition, he’s enlisting the help of two local culinary heavy-hitters: chef/writer and noted teriyaki connoisseur J. Kenji López-Alt, and radio personality and author Rachel Belle, who hosts the Your Last Meal podcast. The trio will take questions from the audience and dispense advice on navigating the local food scene, from the best steakhouse in Seattle to how to recreate your favorite takeout meal at home. (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Gobble Up

Nov 15

Just in time for Thanksgiving and the subsequent holidays, Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the eighth year in a row, promising over 100 local vendors hawking everything from bean-to-bar chocolates to baked goods to spirits to small-batch hot sauce (and yes, there are free samples). If you work up an appetite while shopping, a selection of food trucks will be on site to fuel your browsing journey with delicacies like bubble waffles, Himalayan dumplings, and sushi burritos. This year will also feature free raffles throughout the day and cookbook signings with local authors every hour, including Open Sesame author Rachel Belle, The Pastry Temple author Christina Wood, The Art of Gluten-Free Bread author Aran Goyoaga, and Veggies for Breakfast author Willi Galloway. (Magnuson Park Hangar 30,

10 am–5 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

