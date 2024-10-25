The first thing you see on your ballot may be the most misleading initiative in the history of Washington state—quite the achievement in the land of Tim Eyman.

Though its right wing backers are pitching it as a simple issue of “energy choice,” Initiative 2066 would lead to higher energy bills for working families, higher profits for fossil fuel industry CEOs, and even more climate pollution that worsens extreme weather disasters.

The corporate cronies behind this measure spent millions to get it on the ballot and are using blatant fearmongering to get it passed—nothing in current or future state law prevents anyone from buying gas appliances or accessing “natural” gas. But deep pocketed special interest groups like the Koch Industries and ultrarich hedge fund manager Brian Heywood aren’t above misleading the public to slow the transition to clean energy.

What I-2066 would do is enshrine the use of fossil fuels into state law, putting us in a long-term relationship with “natural” gas—which is mostly methane, a climate super pollutant more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

It could also reverberate across the nation, giving the fossil fuel industry a blueprint for how to abuse the initiative process to roll back progress and keep us dependent on their polluting product for decades to come.

Thankfully, a growing coalition of nearly 200 civic groups ranging from labor unions, affordable housing providers, home builders, and environmental organizations, have come together to oppose this attack on energy efficiency and clean energy. While Heywood and his cronies are hoping to sneak this initiative under the radar during a busy election season, our coalition knows that Washington residents will reject this bad faith effort and vote No on 2066.

The initiative would roll back key measures that protect Washington residents from rising energy bills. It would gut a recently passed bill that helps Puget Sound Energy keep energy bills low while transitioning away from fossil fuels. Independent analysis shows that without this kind of careful planning, gas bills in Washington State could increase by $150 a year by 2035 and double by 2050, with impacts disproportionately falling on low-income customers.

The initiative also undermines Washington state’s nation-leading building codes, which incentivize homebuilders to install heat pumps — the most energy efficient home heating appliances on the market. Heat pumps also double as air conditioners and air filters — increasingly vital as fossil fuel-driven climate change worsens heat waves and wildfire smoke events. These rollbacks of energy efficiency measures would also increase the cost of new housing, since research shows that all-electric new homes are cheaper to build than homes with gas.

If it passed, I-2066 could make it illegal for governments to offer incentives and rebates for heat pumps. This would jeopardize millions of dollars in investments that are helping Washingtonians living on low incomes make clean energy upgrades to their homes. Programs that help upgrade rental housing would be especially at risk. That’s why anti-poverty groups and affordable housing developers are united in urging a No vote.

The initiative is an attack on local control, undermining local governments’ ability to establish the building codes that are right for the communities that they serve. While these libertarian millionaire types like to talk about the right to self determination and empowering local government, this initiative would do just the opposite — removing the authority of cities and counties to respond to their constituents’ needs and forcing them to adhere to state-wide rules.

Finally, this initiative was tailor-made to keep Washington state hooked on fossil fuels, imperiling our clean air and our climate. NW Natural, one of the most aggressive fossil fuel corporations in the Pacific Northwest, has joined the Koch brothers in contributing tens of thousands of dollars to political action committees working for a Yes vote. As less and less people use methane gas, these corporations are working desperately to roll back Washington’s progress and preserve their profits at the expense of everyday people.

As spooky season ramps up, it is up to Washington voters to shut the door on the corporate ghouls and fossil fuel goblins trying to undermine our state’s energy policy, increase costs for working families and remove protections for clean air. Vote no to save your dough, and cut through Brian Heywood’s hot air.

Shemona Moreno (she/her) is Executive Director for 350 Seattle, a member of the 350 Seattle Board, and a representative for the 350 National Local Group Network.