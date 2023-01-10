Wanna report on a town with an insane mayor, bike-friendly topography, and extremely good sandwiches? Then good news! The Stranger's sibling paper down in Portland, The Mercury, is hiring a news reporter.

Could this person be you (or someone you know)? Read the job listing below, and if you know a strong candidate, please help spread the word!

Now Hiring: News Reporter

The Portland Mercury is looking to add a full-time news reporter to our small, dynamic team—known locally for smart, deep, and accessible journalism and culture writing. This position will be primarily focused on short-form reporting, breaking news, and news roundups, but would also provide opportunities for more in-depth reporting as well as culture writing.

The Mercury is seeking applicants who can keep up with the quick pace of digital reporting. We want to hire someone with a natural curiosity that drives their reporting on virtually any subject—including but not limited to environmental justice, protests, racial inequity, labor, and local angles on national news stories.

We also want someone who strives to cover how different issues affect all Portlanders, and who can bring their own lived experiences to their reporting.

Ideally, we’d like applicants to possess the following:

• Experience working on a news team—this can include internships and college newspapers.

• A body of work published within the past three years.

• The ability to write clean, concise news copy on a deadline.

• An enthusiastic, can-do attitude and a comfort level with interviewing anyone, from a grocery store worker on strike to the mayor of Portland.

• Flexibility to move from one story to the next, and time management to juggle multiple stories at once.

• Familiarity with major social media platforms.

• The ability to pitch stories that are unique and relevant to our readers.

• Exceptional grammar and style skills, and the ability to proofread your colleagues' work.

• An interest in different forms of writing, from film and music reviews to sports and features—though experience in these genres isn’t necessary.

• Basic photography or video skills, social media management experience, and familiarity with data journalism are all bonuses, but not required.

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and women to apply.

Again, this is a full-time position with an annual salary range of $45,000-$50,000 depending on experience. Our employees split telecommuting with some office time. Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching, and annual salary review. Applicants should live in the Portland metro area, or have the ability to relocate for the job. Ideally, you'll have a familiarity with the area. Our general work schedule is Monday-Friday, but you will be asked to work some evenings and weekends. And just so you know, the Mercury is a really fun place to work with nice people.

Interested applicants should send us a résumé, a cover letter, links/PDFs to at least three published pieces, and four story ideas.

Email everything to editorialjob@portlandmercury.com with the subject line “News Reporter Application.”

Deadline for applications: 11:59 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023

We are an equal opportunity employer.