We are looking for a self-starting, enthusiastic, empathetic, Seattle or Portland-based candidate to join the Bold Type Tickets team! Bold Type Tickets is The Stranger’s and Portland Mercury’s local and national event ticketing platform. We handle ticket sales for thousands of events in the Northwest and around the US and Canada.

This remote flexible position requires a highly organized, outrageously friendly person to provide exceptional support mainly for our ticket-buying customers (the general public), with crossover support to our ticket-selling clients (event producers and promoters). You’ll be supporting a complex internal software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. You’ll be expected to develop an understanding of the full suite of our system’s features and functions. A high level of comfort with technology and the ability to keep up with an always-evolving system is a must.

Responsibilities

To provide empathetic, investigative, informative support with our customers and clients at all times.

To follow (and offer improvements to!) our best practices, policies, and workflows to handle customer and client requests efficiently.

To accurately tag and monitor support trends, as the Support team works to analyze and to identify solutions and product improvements that will increase customer and client happiness.

To create and maintain documentation and knowledge base articles.

To engage on a collaborative team whose goals are quick, thorough solutions, happy clients, and satisfied customers.

Schedule and Compensation

This is a full-time 40 hr/week position. The schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9am-5pm PT.

Salary negotiations start at $45K, DOE.

Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching and annual salary review.

Qualifications and Skills

Experience - You should have strong customer service/support experience. Experience supporting technical products, especially SaaS, is a big plus.

Service - We’re looking for candidates who will be patient, upbeat, and empathetic with our customers and clients, are committed to providing the best service in the industry, and are ready to motivate others to do the same. Great communication skills and a positive, helpful, fun attitude are a must. The ultimate goal and responsibility of everyone here is to delight our clients and customers.

Communication - You and the Support team will be answering emails and phone calls from customers and clients with varied degrees of knowledge, comfort, and expertise, and will walk them through technical processes, uncoil issues, and make them happy. We say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ a lot!

Schedule availability – Work week Tuesday – Saturday. This role offers the flexibility to work remotely while also providing the option to use a desk in our Seattle or Portland office.

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and women to apply.

This is a permanent full-time, remote position which may require occasional office presence, that reports to the Bold Type Tickets Customer Service Manager. Index Media offers a competitive salary, a great work environment and excellent benefits. Please email resume and confirmation of schedule availability to jobs@boldtypetickets.com.