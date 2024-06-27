We here at The Stranger are proud and thrilled and generally just chuffed to announce that we have teamed up with the freaky geniuses over at Head in the Clouds Trivia to present Seattle's Only News Quiz!!!

This weekly test of your Stranger news knowledge will land in your inbox and on Slog every Saturday morning. We're launching the first one this Saturday morning at 9 am to serve anyone still up from Friday night's Pride festivities, or anyone looking to tease their brain into consciousness after a nice, long, restful orgy. Prepare thyself by setting a little reminder on your phone or by signing up for our Slog AM newsletter here.

AND BOY WILL IT BE FUN, because Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio will write each week's quiz. You may be familiar with Sally and Leah from a little show called Jeopardy!, where they competed against some other brainiacs in the glow of the blue screen grid. But you're probably more familiar with them from their roles as co-founders, writers, and hosters of Head in the Clouds Trivia, aka Seattle's Only Pop-Up Trivia Night. They're slinging Qs at venues all over town from Sun-Thurs, and we think they're very funny and smart and cool, so you should check them out.

Oh! And! Speaking of Pride, in honor of the gays and theys we're basing our maiden quiz on The Stranger's 2024 Queer Issue as well as on this week's news, so study up!