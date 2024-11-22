In 2025, Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival marks a major milestone: 20 years of bringing daring, hilarious, and wildly creative adult short films to audiences worldwide. And now, we’re inviting you—our vibrant community of storytellers, artists, and visionaries—to be part of the magic. Submissions are open until December 6, 2024!

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

HUMP! is all about celebrating the diversity of human sexuality, relationships, and expression through short films. We’re seeking submissions that are:

Short and Sweet : Films should be between 2-3 minutes (with a hard limit of 5 minutes).

: Films should be between (with a hard limit of 5 minutes). Boldly Inclusive : Whether your story is straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, poly, genderqueer, or genderfluid, HUMP! is a space for authentic representation.

: Whether your story is straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, poly, genderqueer, or genderfluid, HUMP! is a space for authentic representation. Kinky or Vanilla : Hardcore, softcore, or anything in between—your film can highlight hookups, kinks, fetishes, or tender romance.

: Hardcore, softcore, or anything in between—your film can highlight hookups, kinks, fetishes, or tender romance. Creative and Unconventional: Think outside the box! Explore sci-fi, fantasy, stop-motion, comedy, drama, documentary, mockumentary, or even educational themes.

HUMP! is a celebration of the joy and creativity of human sexuality, but let’s keep it safe and respectful:

🚫 No minors, no animals, and no poop.

WHY SUBMIT TO HUMP?

Besides joining a legacy of bold, groundbreaking films, here are some major perks for filmmakers:

Get Paid for Your Creativity : Every selected filmmaker earns a share of the ticket sales.

: Every selected filmmaker earns a share of the ticket sales. Compete for Cash Prizes :

: Category Awards : Films can win up to $1,000 in categories like Best Sex , Best Kink , Best Humor , and our newest prize: Most Creative ! Runner-ups receive $500, and third-place winners get $250.

: Films can win up to $1,000 in categories like , , , and our newest prize: ! Runner-ups receive $500, and third-place winners get $250.

Best In Show & Jury Awards : The audience’s favorite film will snag a $2,000 Best In Show prize, while HUMP!’s jury will award another $1,000 to their top pick.

: The audience’s favorite film will snag a prize, while HUMP!’s jury will award another to their top pick. Free to Enter: Unlike most festivals, submitting your film to HUMP! is completely free.

Need some inspiration? Dan Savage recently sat down with past HUMP! filmmakers to talk about their experiences. Check out their insights to fuel your ideas!

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Extra Credit is Back!

Every year, we give filmmakers a chance to add “extra credit” props to their films—just for fun! For 2025, we’re challenging you to include:

Crew Socks

Swim Caps

Sharpies

While it’s not mandatory, it’s a playful way to show your audience that your film was made with HUMP! in mind.

Key Submission Details:

Films must be 2-3 minutes (5-minute max).

(5-minute max). The deadline is December 6, 2024 .

. Visit humpfilmfest.com for all submission guidelines and the entry form.

SAVE THE DATE FOR 2025

Catch the festival at On the Boards in Seattle, running from February 14–March 15, 2025. Tickets go on sale December 11, 2024—don’t miss it!

Let’s make this 20th anniversary a celebration of passion, humor, and the incredible creativity of our community. We can’t wait to see what you bring!