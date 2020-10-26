I, Anonymous: Maybe Da Shit Ain't So Bad

So it's kinda late and downtown Bainbridge is deserted. I'm taking a little walk down Winslow Way and lost in my thoughts.

I got my mask in my shirt pocket in case I get within 10 feet of someone and have to take precautions to protect them and myself from a nasty ass bug that is killing people. People are turning wearing a mask to protect themselves and others into a political issue. I own a bar that I will likely lose due to this nasty virus.

Recently we have had brown days from the smoke as fires rage. Reminds me of my youth in LA when we could not play at recess because of the smog.

We have riots across the country that seem to be a repeat of what I already witnessed years ago. Exactly the same cause but hopefully a different result.

We lost the notorious RBG.

We have a president who just told the Proud Boys to "stand by" when asked to condemn white supremacy. Did you see that first "debate"? That was enough to make one contemplate drinking a glass of bleach and getting out of this mess.

We are close to a quarter-million dead people and head cheese tells us we are rounding the corner.

We got your murder hornets. FUCKIN MUDER HORNETS!!!!

The sun is going out in like 6 million years.

What's next? Why do we even get up in the morning?

Then some kid on a skateboard comes screaming around the corner and almost mows me down. He is so sorry and completely mortified that he almost hit me.

It's OK, guy. You didn't hurt me and I was not paying attention where I was going.

Are you sure mister? You are OK? I'm so sorry.....

Dude, get back to your buddies and get to skatin...I'm fine.

He takes off and joins his buddies skateboarding right down the middle of Winslow Way screaming and laughing like a bunch of wild ass teenage kids having a great time.

Maybe da shit ain't so bad.