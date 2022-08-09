Thank you, West Seattle Department of Licensing employee.

You helped my kid get his first state ID card early on a Saturday morning. We were excited to get his first official identifying document with the correct gender marker, but we were also nervous that someone would give us a hard time, or at the very least the side eye.

Not only did you grant our request without even a flicker of doubt, but you were so kind to my kid. You even let him ask you many questions about the vision test machine, despite the massive line around the building, and likely a very long day for you. It made me so grateful to live in Washington, and with people like you.

