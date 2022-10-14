Losing a pet is terrible, especially when the humans in your life are terrible.

But when Fluffy doesn’t come home for several days, and the terrifying reality that she’s not coming back starts to settle in, please remove your homemade posters from the phone polls. Otherwise, they just stay there until the ravages of time tear them down and blow them into the Sound.

If you are doing this for your children, then it is time to teach them the realities of life and death and not to litter. Those nine lives can be extinguished quickly by the cars, trucks, buses, dogs, raccoons, coyotes, rat traps, and the myriad of poisons lurking in the big city. Please embrace the reality that your cat is dead and take down the posters.

