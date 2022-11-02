It was raining, it was dark, and sometimes people don't see people in crosswalks. It happens even to the best of drivers. But you, a fucking dumbass, decided to barrel through a light and turn left onto Wall Street while my wife and I were in the crosswalk. Thankfully, my wife was able to see you and push me enough out of the way so I didn't need to roll onto your car hood. It startled enough to lose the keys I had in my hand.





And besides, what the absolute fuck is wrong with you? Were you drinking and driving? Are you just not a good person? Maybe that explains why you decided to *not* show any sort of concern or empathy about almost hitting a person? To just drive away shouting "hoorah" at my wife and I? And what was your response to almost committing vehicular assault? Pointing to the *now* red crosswalk sign and responding, "It was red, dumbass!" Wrong. The crosswalk sign was on for us. And even if it wasn't, that wouldn't have mattered. You are in a car. I am a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk. If you had hit me, your mistaken belief that the crossing was "red" would not save you from your insurance or a judge.And besides, what the absolute fuck is wrong with you? Were you drinking and driving? Are you just not a good person? Maybe that explains why you decided to *not* show any sort of concern or empathy about almost hitting a person? To just drive away shouting "hoorah" at my wife and I?