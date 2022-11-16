If you are coughing and blowing your nose, then please, for the love of God, wear a mask when you go out in public.
I don't care if you have "been on antibiotics for two weeks”—we all now know that doesn't fight any viruses! I don’t care if you think you’re just "having allergy issues,” which is the number-one thing I hear from people who later found out they had COVID. Spreading germs and viruses—COVID or not—is bad for the health of those around you.
And it also screws up our lives! Elderly relatives? Travel plans? Gatherings with babies you are excited to see? You don't know what I've got planned. But you can surely mess up my life with your germs.
Masks aren't hard. We’ve (sort of) proven we all know how to wear them, and they’re still widely available for purchase. Masking has been the norm in Japan for years as a way to show consideration for others. I'm not saying you have to stay home, but please keep your cough and your germs to yourself so the rest of us can live our lives, too.
