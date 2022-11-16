Masks aren't hard. We’ve (sort of) proven we all know how to wear them, and they’re still widely available for purchase. Masking has been the norm in Japan for years as a way to show consideration for others. I'm not saying you have to stay home, but please keep your cough and your germs to yourself so the rest of us can live our lives, too.

