I can’t fucking take it any more. Stop saying “individual” when you just mean “person.”

There is zero reason to drag me through all five of those clunky Latin syllables when the two-syllable word “person” works just fine.

Like saying “prior to” instead “before,” I think people say “individual” to sound smarter or more detached than they really are. This is certainly true of cops, who constantly refer to suspects as "individuals" rather than people. But people don’t sound smarter when they use that word! They sound like robots!

Saying “person” also has the benefit of humanizing the “individual” you’re talking about, which is a nice touch. Come on, people!

