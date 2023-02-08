Dear Seattle Drivers,

Fuck off. Seattle is the only city I’ve lived in where I’ve nearly been hit by a vehicle multiple times as a pedestrian. How many pedestrians have to die in this city for drivers to wake the fuck up, NOT immediately turn on a red light, and pay fucking attention to a goddamn crosswalk sign?!

And you assholes that I stare down every time you nearly run me over, I truly despise you. You either don’t make eye contact, or you wave for me to keep walking like you’re a fucking crossing guard shepherding me to safety.

I hope car registration fees rise astronomically in this city, not because I think it’ll stop you shitty drivers, but because it’s music to my ears when you fucks complain about it.

