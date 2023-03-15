WHY oh WHY do we have to change our clocks two times a year? It is BAD for our physical health and BAD for our mental health.

My whole day feels thrown off. I'm hungry at different times. I'm sleepy at different times. The sun was not out for so long, and now suddenly the sun is out for a much longer time. Enough!!

Why can't our governments agree on something so simple as to resolve this silly clock-changing twice a year?

I have the OBVIOUS answer: Change the clocks 30 minutes one time, and then never touch them again.

You're welcome.

