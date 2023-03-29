Every time I venture out to buy a sex toy, I’m greeted with a wall of options that range in color from princess pink to royal purple.

Sure, if I squint I can find a light blue one here or maybe an orange one there, but pinks and purples are by far the dominant colors in the high-quality vibrator rainbow.

It’s obviously not the biggest deal in the world, but I find the whole situation infantilizing.

Instead of perpetuating the idea that people who buy vibrators only want *cute* colors that society associates with girls, try selling us on a wider range of colors. Like bright orange, or sky blue, or lime green, or literally anything. I’m trying to get off, not fuck a Barbie Dreamhouse.