Every time I venture out to buy a sex toy, I’m greeted with a wall of options that range in color from princess pink to royal purple.
Sure, if I squint I can find a light blue one here or maybe an orange one there, but pinks and purples are by far the dominant colors in the high-quality vibrator rainbow.
It’s obviously not the biggest deal in the world, but I find the whole situation infantilizing.
Instead of perpetuating the idea that people who buy vibrators only want *cute* colors that society associates with girls, try selling us on a wider range of colors. Like bright orange, or sky blue, or lime green, or literally anything. I’m trying to get off, not fuck a Barbie Dreamhouse.
Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.