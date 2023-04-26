I cannot imagine a group of people more selfish than the dog owners who have turned the majority of Cal Anderson Park into an unleashed dog park.

Space that could have been used by hundreds of people for picnics or relaxing in the sun has been converted into an area for a handful of morons to watch their unruly dogs run around. As a bonus, they can't keep their dogs in control, so they bother everyone sitting on the benches and walking through the parks.

There are unleashed dog parks in Seattle. Use them. I don’t care if they are crowded. You are ruining an entire park for the rest of us.

And to the majority of dog owners who don't do this, I'm sorry. I don't hate you or your dogs.

