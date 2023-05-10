I work at a bar on the Hill. We are 21+ . We have to ID everyone who comes in. It's the law.

And yet, the amount of shit we get from middle-aged people who are deeply offended by the request of a peek at an ID is staggering.

Like, come on, guy. With the amount of time you're taking to yammer about my request being ridiculous because you're almost 50, you could have already shown me the damn ID and ordered your beverage. I know you're over 21, but rules are rules, yo.

And what bar are you going to on the Hill on a Friday night that doesn't ID?? Show some respect.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.