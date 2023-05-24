It should be mandatory for everyone who lives in a walkable city to take a Sidewalk Etiquette 101 class. In the absence of one, let's review the basics.

If you're walking alone, don’t fucking walk right in the middle of the sidewalk so that those of us who need to pass you can do so easily.

And DEFINITELY don’t stop abruptly to look at something on your phone. Move the fuck out of the way.

For those of you walking with two, three, or four and more people: I shouldn’t have to move over or even off of the sidewalk to let you all walk through side by side like you’re the fucking witches from Hocus Pocus. Move behind each other! Your conversation can continue in five seconds, and you can let go of holding each others' hands for five seconds, too—you’re not gonna die.

The worst part is people aren’t even aware that someone else is coming towards them or trying to pass them. People need to be more aware of their surroundings.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the gui