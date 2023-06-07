Quit making up neighborhoods or repurposing antiquated municipality names in order to drive up real estate prices higher than they already are. I'm sick of it.

"Hillman City" didn't exist 20 years ago—that is the SOUTH END. There is Mt. Baker, Colombia City, and Rainier Beach. Those are fine. They exist. Anything else south of McClellan on Rainier is the SOUTH END. You live in the South End on Orcas, Rebecca!

"Hillman City" is a scheme deployed by Windermere and Zillow to lure in tech dollars, and the fact that this fake neighborhood name has made it into the Seattle lexicon is disgusting. We can't let real estate companies take advantage of all the naive newcomers who don't know any better and give them free rein to make up new neighborhoods all willy-nilly.

ALSO: South Lake Union ends at Denny! Anything south of Denny is Belltown, or downtown, or Cornish, or nothing at all. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Stop the madness.

