When will tech bro companies stop appropriating “Architect” into every job position just to rizz up their milquetoast industry?

Tech positions calling for “Strategic Architect” and “Solutions Architect” are semantically redundant. To be an architect is to be someone who finds creative solutions and resolves issues. It's already in the title. The tech industry doesn't need to hire “solve solvers” or “solution-oriented solution finders,” it needs its own fucking title certifications specific to its industry. LinkedIn is so fucked up now that tech recruiters are trying to hire REAL architects. We design buildings, Kevin, not cloud software.

There is a public health impetus for distinguishing an “Architect” exclusively as certified individuals who have proven themselves capable of upholding national standards, just as doctors and engineers are in their respective industries. The job title “architect” authentically belongs to the people who studied for years, worked 2,000+ AXP hours, and tested through 6+ national board exams to prove they are both capable and ethically responsible enough to hold the title.

With that title, we design complex forms that at best positively impact our communities for decades to come and at minimum pass rigorous code and safety requirements for our public welfare. Like, you know, so buildings don’t fall on people and we can safely exit them during emergencies.

The tech fledgling who resolved your keyboard design bug is not an architect. Yes, everyone will have moments in life when we “doctor,” “engineer,” or “architect” this or that challenge. That doesn’t mean we should rush to put it on our LinkedIn resume or job ad if it isn’t actually our job.

