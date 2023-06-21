Hey, drivers who cut short traffic circles and almost hit walkers, bikers, or runners: You suck, you who turn left at traffic circles, narrowly missing walkers who assume you will drive on the right side of the street.

Is it really worth almost killing a biker, or a runner, or kids on the way to school when you cut corners to shave off 0.3 seconds of your morning commute? Seriously, wtf!?

Last week you were an Audi when you knocked over a biker and kept driving. Yesterday you were a Subaru with kids strapped in car seats when you almost drove over someone walking with a stroller. Today you were in a Tesla and flipped off the cute elderly couple after barely missing them.

What the fuck is wrong with you? What other corners in life do you cut? How fucking lazy are you? Or do you just hate people?

You should lose a fingernail every time you cut corners in traffic circles.

