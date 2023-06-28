I visited a popular dive bar with friends in Lower Queen Anne. As I left the bar around 2 am, I asked the security guards why they let a gaggle of young men get in their truck completely fucking wasted.

Without hesitation, the security guard told me to "shut the fuck up." The guard would not give me his name, so I started taking a photo of his license plate to identify him to the bar’s general manager the next day.

Next thing I know he grabbed my wrist, slapped my phone to the ground, and proceeded to throw it down the street like a baseball (keep in mind I was standing far from him).

I'm pretty sure that's assault. I called the general manager the next day, and he told me he would look at the footage. He apparently never did. I filed a police report... and a week later SPD suspended it—shocking!!!!

Looking at Yelp reviews, this seems to be a serious theme with the bar's security guards. As for SPD... thanks for taking my assault seriously. I'm not surprised.

