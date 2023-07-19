Please stop asking for someone’s social media handle on a first date and then immediately start following it right then and there!

1) I don’t know you. You could be a murderer—or worse, a conservative. 2) It’s weird and awkward.

It puts people on the spot, and my conflict avoidance (+ double Virgo moon/sun), which is almost a disability, kicks in. The multiple spicy margaritas I also consumed to help my social anxiety for this date offer no help.

The result? My once-private, anonymous Twitter account is exposed. So now I have to wait x number of days before I stealthily block you. It’s nothing personal, really. I’m just a private person whose social media anonymity is held most sacred. If you read my tweets (soon to be RIP) you would never want to sleep with me anyway.

We can swap nudes, just not social media handles. That’s just too vulnerable.

