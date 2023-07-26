Can we all just agree to stop running in the bike lanes?

I'm sorry if your shoes are getting wet or if you prefer something cushier to run on than sidewalk pavement. But there's not enough room for both cyclists and runners in the bike lane. There, I said it.

People walking or running in the bike lane stresses out cyclists because it causes us to have to divert around you onto the street, where cars are not expecting cyclists to be since there is a bike lane. This has led to some close calls.

Yeah, I could slow down and get close enough to yell multiple times until you hear me over your noise-canceling headphones. But that really sucks to do multiple times in a single commute (especially if a hill is involved). So, please, find a different place—any other place—to run.

