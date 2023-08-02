I was born in Tacoma, I’ve lived on Capitol Hill for over 15 years, and I am well beyond beginning to fucking hate it.

Maybe I’m just getting old, but something about the weekend crowd has changed, especially the hot dog stands blasting droning music until 4 am.

It’s probably the homophobic slurs I hear on the sidewalks of the gayborhood, and it could be because cars are doing donuts at every intersection of Pike—seconds away from a police precinct—that endanger every pedestrian.

It could be the piles of littered trash, pizza, and hotdog shrapnel my dog attempts to devour every Saturday and Sunday morning while I skip past the streams of vomit and piss our neighborhood's lovely visitors leave behind.

But I probably should just suck it up and deal with it because that’s what I’ve “chosen” by trying to live where I work.

