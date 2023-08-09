Stop giving plants as gifts. Especially if they were not asked for! I am not a plant person. I can barely keep the walking sack of bones I inhabit hydrated enough to survive. Yet, friends and colleagues routinely give me plants to murder. Happy birthday, here’s a green burden to care for!

My crimes against vegetation include: succulents (plants that famously thrive on neglect, respect) will be ambitiously overwatered, killed and discarded. Peace Lily, more like peace out. RIP. Orchids, why does anyone give this snowflake of a plant to someone they like?! You just look at an orchid funny and it unalives itself.

I did not ask to be the harbinger of death to these living things. So don’t assume everyone is part of the 'I heart plants' cult and just give me a bottle of booze instead. I need the hydration.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.