I walk around this city a lot, and the number of full-sun yards I see with nothing but mown grass is disgusting! Plant some fucking flowers and shrubs and trees, or some goddamn fruits and veggies!

Feed the bees and the hummingbirds and other pollinators while helping conserve water and free up your weekends by not having to mow that shit and then blow your grass clippings into the street with your loud-ass leaf blower that billows fumes like it’s fucking rolling coal.

You’re lucky enough to own a piece of land in one of the most beautiful corners of the world, show some respect and GTFO with your grass yard. Ban grass yards!

