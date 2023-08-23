I swear that traffic police make every intersection WORSE. Let the traffic lights DO THEIR job!!!

A low-attendance Mariners game doesn’t warrant a traffic cop on every intersection directing traffic in only one direction for miles. It’s not like the streets don’t see people and traffic during rush hour every weekday morning!

And it’s not just by the stadiums. Normal, everyday traffic cops all around our city clog up traffic for MILES in the afternoons, fueling us with rage just before we can get on the freeway. Not great! It should not take 40 minutes to go 0.2 miles from Boren to the southbound I-5 on-ramp!!!

How about instead of paying for the folks in blue with iron man gloves, we reallocate money to city planners or engineers and look again at light cadence, crosswalks, street signs. Or would that make too much sense?

