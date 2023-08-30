Since I moved across the street from you in 2020, I've been able to hear you wetly hacking at least once a day.

For years, it was only in the mornings, and I figured you were having smokers cough with your morning cigarettes. My wife and I joked about it and chalked it up to the joys and challenges of city living. Now I hear you coughing many times, hard, throughout the day. It sounds like you're getting worse.

I can't tell exactly what apartment you live in. I don't think we've ever met. But I wish you knew that your neighbor is thinking of you and hopes you're okay. Smoking, COVID, emphysema—whatever. I hope you have what you need to take care of yourself, and I wish there was something I could do to help you. Breathe easy, neighbor.

