As I walk through Seattle in the late summer and early fall, I see beautiful gardens sprouting with homegrown food. The gardeners appear to harvest the food for the first month, but as the season ticks on I see all these people in their three-bedroom Craftsmans letting their food die on the vine.

Enough is enough!

It’s okay if you can’t eat all the food you grow. It’s great if you can’t eat it all! But put up a sign: “Community harvest, take what you need.” Don’t let your neighbors grow hungry.

Also, pro tip: Many plants produce more when they’re disturbed. Want three times the number of strawberries? Then let people eat! Community!

As for harvesters: Remember to harvest well, ask permission, leave an offering, and don’t harvest from dog-pee zones. Love ya.

