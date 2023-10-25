I actually like Seattle.
It’s the most beautiful city I’ve ever been to. We have beaches, forests, the city, and the mountains—how many other places can say that?
I enjoy living in a transplant city. I love making small talk with the new folks in town and getting a fresh perspective on the city through their eyes.
Pike Place is not overrated. For a “tourist attraction,” it’s pretty awesome. Despite living here my whole life, between the hundreds of shops and booths and the variety of cultures at the market, I always find something I’ve never seen before.
Seattle has its faults. The winters can be depressing, and almost all of my money goes to rent—but somehow there’s nowhere else I would rather live.
Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.