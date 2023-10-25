I actually like Seattle.

It’s the most beautiful city I’ve ever been to. We have beaches, forests, the city, and the mountains—how many other places can say that?

I enjoy living in a transplant city. I love making small talk with the new folks in town and getting a fresh perspective on the city through their eyes.

Pike Place is not overrated. For a “tourist attraction,” it’s pretty awesome. Despite living here my whole life, between the hundreds of shops and booths and the variety of cultures at the market, I always find something I’ve never seen before.

Seattle has its faults. The winters can be depressing, and almost all of my money goes to rent—but somehow there’s nowhere else I would rather live.